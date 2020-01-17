1  of  81
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

Trial on Border Patrol conditions continues after inspection

Posted: / Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The trial to examine allegations of unsafe and freezing conditions in some Border Patrol facilities in Arizona continued Thursday as a federal judge gave a brief synopsis of his last-minute inspection at Tucson station.

Judge David C. Bury said in court on Thursday that he didn’t want to opine on what he saw, but he did give a brief description of the holding cells and items that are handed out to migrants who are apprehended, such as sleeping mats. Bury visited the Tucson facility on Wednesday afternoon, but hadn’t planned on doing so until next week.

Bury is overseeing the trial, which reached its fourth day on Thursday with the government presenting its defense. Plaintiffs ended their witnesses presentations on Wednesday in the lawsuit that was first filed in June 2015 alleging inhumane and unsafe conditions at the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, which includes eight stations.

The case is limited to the Tucson Sector but is indicative of the issues the agency faces when large numbers of immigrants cross the border and the government is strapped for resources, forcing many to wait extended periods of time in facilities that are meant for short-term detention.

Also on Thursday, three government witnesses detailed the measures the Border Patrol takes to ensure quality at its holding facilities, including surprise inspections by an internal compliance unit.

The trial will continue Friday and is expected to end next week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests