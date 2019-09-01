Tragedy strikes Odessa: Here is everything we know

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – At least five people are dead and at least 21 were injured following an active shooter situation in Odessa on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, everything began around 3:13 p.m. when a DPS trooper tried to stop a gold passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 around mile marker 131. During the stop, a suspect pointed a rifle at the trooper and fired several shots.

One trooper was injured in the shooting, according to DPS.

CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE SOURCE TO THE MIDLAND REPORTER-TELEGRAM – Odessa and Midland police and sheriff’s deputies surround a white van in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of gunfire. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

The suspect then drove away from the scene and continued shooting people throughout the city. Law enforcement in both Midland and Odessa say they were receiving several calls of shots being fired throughout the city, prompting a response in several locations.

Initially, Odessa Police say the suspect had hijacked a U.S. Mail truck at some point during the afternoon.

Midland Police officials say the suspect was eventually shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke addressed the media around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening confirming news that had been circulating throughout the city and dispelling rumors as well.

Gerke confirmed that three officers had been struck in the shootings and Ector County Sheriff Griffis later confirmed they are all expected to recover.

Odessa and Midland police and sheriff’s deputies surround the area behind Cinergy in Odessa, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after reports of shootings. Police said there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of gunfire on Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram via AP)

The OPD Chief also noted that there at least 21 victims injured in the shooting and five had been confirmed dead.

Late Saturday night, ECISD officials confirmed that one of the victims killed in the shootings was an Odessa High School student.

They released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken and outraged by the violence that struck our community and our school district today. We are learning that we have lost friends, family members, as well as one of our students. Our lives have been changed forever. We are grateful for the first responders in the Odessa community, including our ECISD Police Officers, who have been outstanding and prevented an even greater loss of life. ECISD counselors, as well as counselors from the entire region, are preparing to help our staff, our students and our families through this tragedy. Our district stands ready to commit all of our resources to help our community heal from this horrific tragedy. Our unity will be the key to recovering from this terrible act. Together, we are stronger.”

We also learned that a 17-month-old child was among the injured. Officials in Lubbock say she is at University Medical Center in Lubbock in “satisfactory condition.”

None of those killed, the officers or the injured victims have been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.