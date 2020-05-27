Too much TV? Enter HBO Max, the latest streaming wannabe

This image released by Sesame Workshop shows muppet character Elmo, who will host a family friendly show called “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.” It begins streaming May 27 on HBO Max. (Richard Termine/Sesame Workshop via AP)

Is a pandemic the perfect time to launch a new and relatively expensive streaming service? AT&T sure hopes so.

The phone company is investing billions in HBO Max, its first big entertainment venture since it spent $85 billion for Time Warner in 2018.

The good news: millions are stuck at home, watching more video than ever. The bad news: many of them also out of work and carefully watching their incomes.

The service launches Wednesday in the U.S. Entertainment companies like AT&T’s WarnerMedia are shifting to streaming video, following in Netflix’ wake, as more people drop their traditional cable bundles.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.