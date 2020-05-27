Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037

Too much TV? Enter HBO Max, the latest streaming wannabe

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Sesame Workshop shows muppet character Elmo, who will host a family friendly show called “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.” It begins streaming May 27 on HBO Max. (Richard Termine/Sesame Workshop via AP)

Is a pandemic the perfect time to launch a new and relatively expensive streaming service? AT&T sure hopes so.

The phone company is investing billions in HBO Max, its first big entertainment venture since it spent $85 billion for Time Warner in 2018.

The good news: millions are stuck at home, watching more video than ever. The bad news: many of them also out of work and carefully watching their incomes.

The service launches Wednesday in the U.S. Entertainment companies like AT&T’s WarnerMedia are shifting to streaming video, following in Netflix’ wake, as more people drop their traditional cable bundles.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests