Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook reported dead at 95

(AP) – Actor Hal Holbrook, who played Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men” in 1976, has reportedly died at the age of 95.

The celebrated star of stage and screen received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for Sean Penn’s “Into the Wild” in 2007, and was famous for his award-winning one-man show about Mark Twain.

He also starred in “Lincoln” (2012), “The Firm” (1993) and “Wall Street” (1987), along with a wide variety of TV series including “Sons of Anarchy,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Sopranos.”

