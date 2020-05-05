Tiny Montana school to be among first in US to reopen

This Monday, May 4, 2020 photo shows Willow Creek School in Willow Creek, Mont. The school with its 56 students will be among the first in the U.S. to reopen after being shut down due to the coronavirus concerns. Desks will be spaced 6 feet apart, temperatures will be checked upon arrival and any child not following social-distancing guidelines will be sent home, officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)

WILLOW CREEK, Mont. (AP) – A tiny public school in Montana will be among the first in the U.S. to resume classroom teaching this week after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Willow Creek School is opening Thursday for its 56 students aged pre-kindergarten to high school. School officials say they can safely do so because of the school’s small size. They added that anybody who doesn’t follow social distancing guidelines will be sent home.

Very few other Montana schools are taking the option of reopening on Thursday. The vast majority of U.S. schools plan to remain closed the rest of the semester.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.