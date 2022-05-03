SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Marshal of the Court is investigating how the draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked.

Senator John Thune spoke on the Senate floor this morning about the alleged breach.

“All 9 justices on the Supreme Court should tune out the bad faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs following the facts and the law where they lead. We need an independent Supreme Court and at every turn we should be defending the independence of our Supreme Court,” Thune said.

In a statement, the Supreme Court says the document described in the reports is authentic, but it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.