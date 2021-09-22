Thune and Rounds sponsoring bill that would make mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds are sponsoring a bill to revive mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef.

Thune says the bill, which requires meat labels to show where the beef was born, raised and slaughtered, will help boost sales for U.S. cattle producers.

“If you look at any other product that you buy, if you look at the shirt you or I are wearing, it will say where it’s made and yet, the very things we put on our plate, the food that we eat, doesn’t have that label and to me, it’s logical, it’s a matter of common sense.”

Country-of-origin labeling was repealed nearly six years ago after the World Trade Organization ruled it violated international trade law. Thune says lawmakers are working with the U.S. trade representative and the department of agriculture to draft a bill that will be acceptable to the WTO.