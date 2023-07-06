(WHTM) – Thousands of children’s bicycles are being recalled after 77 reports of the handlebar detaching or loosening.

On Thursday, woom Bikes USA recalled about 84,000 units of its Original Kids’ Bicycles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The handlebar problem has caused riders to lose control, resulting in 19 reported injuries including bruising, cuts or abrasions, according to the CPSC.

The bicycles were sold on woom.com, Amazon.com and in local stores across the country for $200 to $530.

The recalled models include woom ORIGINAL 2018–2021 model bikes in all sizes and versions, including balance bikes (woom 1 and woom 1 Plus) and pedal bikes (woom 2 through 6).

The bicycles had been recommended for children 18 months to 14 years, and were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow. The word “woom” displayed on the downtube.

The company says consumers should stop using the affected bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit.