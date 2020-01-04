Thousands mourn death of Iranian general killed by U.S.

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2016 photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran. A U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Soleimani was considered the architect of Iran’s policy in Syria. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

BAGHDAD, IRAQ (Associated Press) — Thousands of mourners marched Saturday in a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike.

The protesters are chanting “America is the Great Satan.”

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike Friday near the Iraqi capital’s airport. Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war.

The U.S.-led coalition says it has boosted security measures at Iraqi bases housing coalition forces. The tensions are rooted in the U.S. decision in May 2018 to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and impose “maximum” sanctions on Tehran.