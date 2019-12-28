Breaking News
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall.
1  of  36
Closings & Delays
Alcester United Church of Christ Britton Lutheran Parish City of Gregory City of Milbank City of Mitchell City of Winner Clear Lake United Methodist Estelline UCC Faith United Methodist Church - Aberdeen First English Lutheran Church Flandreau Public School Activities Garretson Parks Board Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Ref. Church-Christian Ref. Church-Corsica Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Huron First United Methodist Church Interstate 90 Our Savior Lutheran Church - Corsica Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Pioneer Lutheran Church Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ - Aberdeen Pollock Lutheran Church Razorback Drywall Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD Salem-Zion Mennonite Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church of Clark St. Anthony Church - Browns Valley St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon St. Paul Lutheran Church Triparish Combined Congregations of Our Savior's, Veblen; First Lutheran, C W. Keeble Health Center Wakonda United Methodist Church Zion American Lutheran Church

Thousands march in Paris to protest pension reform plan

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

A demonstrators set up a barricade and light fire during a protest against pension reform plans in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Thousands of protesters opposed to the French government’s plan to revamp the retirement system marched through Paris on Saturday, the 14th day of crippling strikes. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters opposed to the French government’s plan to revamp the retirement system marched through Paris on Saturday, the 24th day of crippling strikes.

In an unusual gesture, unions organizing the march asked yellow vest protesters to join them. The march coincided with the 59th consecutive Saturday of marches by the yellow vest movement that seeks social and economic justice.

Brief scuffles marred the union march as individuals, some wearing masks, burned construction materials along the route. The march went from the Gare du Nord train station to Chatelet in central Paris.

“Whatever the color of the vest, we must stick together,” the leader of the hard-left CGT union Philippe Martinez said on BFMTV, referring to the several hundred yellow vests who joined the march.

President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and rid the complex system of 42 special categories, notably railway and bus and Metro employees, with their own rules.

The strikes have disrupted transport across France and beyond, hobbling Paris Metros and trains across the country as well as businesses. The strikes have been especially felt over the holiday season.

On Saturday, the SNCF train authority said only six of 10 high-speed trains were running. The Eurostar from Paris to London had four of five trains running. Paris Metro service was improving, with partial service on several lines that had been shut down from the start. Only two lines, both automatic, ran without problem.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe plans to continue talks with unions after a holiday break. The unions plan a major day of action on Jan. 9.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests