MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — The owners of a business in Forest Lake, Minnesota said a thief broke into their game shop and stole Pokémon merchandise they estimate was worth $250,000.

The thief avoided the store’s security system Thursday morning by breaking into a vacant business next door and then busting through the wall to enter the gaming store’s storage areas. The thief removed two room’s worth of inventory without entering the main store, which would have triggered an alarm.

Twin brothers Eric and Mike Johnson own Punch-Out Gaming. Eric Johnson says the thief focused on Pokémon, leaving behind other items, including a bank cash bag.