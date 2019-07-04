The U.S. Capitol prepares for Independence Day celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — This evening, President Trump’s “Salute to America” will be held in the nation’s capital. It’s expected to be radically different than Washington’s previous Fourth of July festivities.

Celebrations will take place Thursday evening on the National Mall. It’s expected to be a show of strength, with the U.S. military playing a starring role alongside Mister Trump.

War planes will conduct a fly-over of the capitol, joined by aircraft from the presidential fleet, Air force One and Marine One.

“Part of the problem is we have no idea what the costs are,” Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-District of Columbia said.

The expense isn’t the only thing being criticized.

“What we’re about to see is an all-day partisan, political extravaganza featuring Donald Trump,” Holmes Norton said.

Mister Trump insisted it will be worth it, writing on Twitter:

“The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth…”

The Pentagon and the White House have not said what the event’s budget is. The National Park Service has reportedly diverted some two and a half million dollars from a fund normally used to repair and improve facilities around the country.

Not everyone was complaining.

“If that’s what he wants to do and if he wants to do it on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, I’m all for it,” John Weigle, tourist from Abilene, Kansas said.

In another tweet, the President promised the event would be nothing less than, quote, “the show of a lifetime.”

The Salute to America gets underway at 6:30 pm, Washington, D.C. time. Rain is in the forecast, but the event will be held, rain or shine.