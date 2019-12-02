1  of  96
Closings & Delays
Agar-Blunt-Onida School District Andes Central School District Armour School District Bennett County School District Black Hills Special Service Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Burke School District Canistota School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District City of Huron City of Watertown Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crazy Horse School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Christian HS Dakota Wesleyan DeSmet School District Doland School District Douglas School District Edmunds Central Ellsworth AFB Enemy Swim Day Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hitchcock-Tulare Howard Huron Student United Way Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Jones County Kadoka Kimball School District Leola Little Wound Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman Marion McCook Central Meade Menno Miller School District Montrose Mount Vernon NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oglala Lakota County Parkston Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Porcupine Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools Redfield School District Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sinte Gleska University Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Central Spearfish School District St. Francis Indian SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Todd County School District Tripp-Delmont School District Wagner Warner Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Western Dakota Tech White Lake White River Wilmot Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington

The Latest: China to suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong

Posted: / Updated:

A pro-democracy supporter waves a flag during a rally by the advertising industry in Hong Kong on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Thousands of people took to Hong Kong’s streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pause in violence that has persisted during the six-month-long movement. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the Hong Kong protests (all times local):

4 p.m.

China says it will suspend U.S. Navy visits to Hong Kong and sanction a range of pro-democracy non-governmental organizations in retaliation for the passage of legislation supporting human rights in Hong Kong by Congress last week.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying repeated accusations Monday that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act “seriously interfered” in Hong Kong’s internal affairs and appeared to back up China’s threats the U.S. would bear the cost of the decision.

Along with suspending visits by official U.S. military ships and aircraft, Hua said China would sanction organizations including the National Endowment for Democracy, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, Human Rights Watch and others that she said had “performed badly” in the Hong Kong unrest.

___

2 p.m.

Several hundred people who work in advertising in Hong Kong say they will strike this week to support the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The advertising workers not going to their jobs this week rallied in a public square in the central business district Monday.

Some held up signs with protest slogans as they sat on the ground listening to a series of speakers.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations.

Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with protesters Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests