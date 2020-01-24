Taylor Swift shakes Sundance with revealing documentary

Closings & Delays
Taylor Swift

FILE – In this July 10, 2019 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert in New York. Swift’s newest album, “Lover,” was released a week before the Grammys’ due date, and could snag a nomination. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) – The normally private Taylor Swift has premiered a revealingly intimate documentary at the Sundance Film Festival.

In it, the pop star discloses a past eating disorder, chronicles her inner battle over speaking out about politics and says her 2017 sexual assault court case was a dramatic turning point in her life. “Miss Americana” is a Netflix documentary directed by Lana Wilson, and it was one the most feverishly awaited film in this year’s Sundance program.

Its premiere was a predictably frenzied scene. Outside the theater in Park City, Utah, dozens of Swift fans sang in unison. The film will debut Jan. 31 on Netflix.

