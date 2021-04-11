Suspicious’ blackout strikes Iranian nuclear site

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Iran’s Natanz nuclear site suffered a problem Sunday, April 11, involving its electrical distribution grid just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges that more quickly enrich uranium, state TV reported. It was the latest incident to strike one of Tehran’s most-secured sites amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Associated Press) — Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility has lost power just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster.

The incident Sunday is the latest to strike the site amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers.

While Iranian officials investigated the outage, Israeli media widely offered the similar assessment that a cyberattack darkened Natanz and damaged a facility that’s home to sensitive centrifuges. They offered no sources for their assessment.

If Israel caused the sabotage, it further heightens the tensions between the two nations already engaged in a shadow conflict across the wider Middle East.