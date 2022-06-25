OSLO, Norway (Associated Press) — A gunman has opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district, killing two people and leaving 10 seriously wounded in what police are investigating as a possible terrorist attack during the Norwegian capital’s annual Pride festival.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo.

While the motive was unclear, organizers of Oslo Pride canceled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival.

One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar popular with the city’s LGBTQ community.