DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO 13) — Police say the man who shot and killed a Des Moines woman and her daughter earlier this week and then tried to kill himself has now died.

Jason Rothman, 22 of Des Moines, was identified as the suspect in a Thursday morning update from Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say Rothman shot and killed 47-year-old Danielle Remily and 20-year-old Emma Parker early Monday morning after forcing his way into at a home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street. He called 911 following the shooting, admitting to the crime and saying he was walking to a nearby park where he planned to kill himself.

Rothman was found at Riley Park suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital and has since passed away.

Police said Rothman had a previous relationship with Parker.

A handgun was recovered at Riley Park after Rothman shot himself and police say evidence shows it was used to kill Remily and Parker.

The investigation into the case continues.