LAREDO, Texas (KCAU) — The man suspected of killing a Dakota Dunes woman was arrested Friday evening in Mexico.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshal Service, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales was arrested in Mexico on May 12. Shortly thereafter he was expelled from the country and arrested by officials in Laredo, Texas. Castellanos-Rosales is accused of murdering 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25.

Family members said that Castellanos-Rosales is the father of Beardshear’s one-year-old child. The family offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to Castellanos-Rosales’s arrest. The press release did not make clear if this reward led to the arrest.

Castellanos-Rosales will remain in Texas pending extradition.

The agencies involved in the matter include the US Marshall’s Service, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.