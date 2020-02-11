1  of  6
Survey: $200 average spent on Valentine’s Day

by: CNN

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner — a new survey finds that most coupled Americans plan to spend about $150 to celebrate their love. Unless they’re millennials.

The age group — between the ages of 24 and 39 — is planning to spend $208 on food, entertainment and gifts.

Millennials cite newer relationships and social media as reasons for their spending plans. But they aren’t the only generation planning to spend more than the average.

Gen-X plans to spend $160. 

Baby Boomers, meanwhile, plan to spend just about $100.

