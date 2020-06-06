Surfers honor George Floyd with global ‘paddle out’

Nathan Rangel, 11, jumps in the water carrying a rose as surfers participate in a paddle out ceremony at “The Ink Well,” a beach historically known as a surfing refuge for African Americans, to honor the life of George Floyd on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Floyd died after he was restrained in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

SANTA MONICA, CA (Associated Press) — Hundreds of surfers paddled through crashing waves in Santa Monica, California, to form a massive circle on the water in honor of George Floyd.

The so-called paddle out tradition to celebrate a life and mourn its loss was held at beaches around the world Friday. It was organized by Black Girls Surf to share the pain they are feeling with devotees of a sport that has not always welcomed them.

Surfers chanted Floyd’s name nine times to mark the nearly nine minutes his neck was pinned to the ground by the knee of a white Minneapolis officer.