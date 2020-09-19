Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stakes are even higher now in the race for the White House with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She died today of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington at the age of 87.

Justice Ginsburg was a women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice. As one of the high court’s more liberal voices, she consistently supported gender equality and civil rights. Well-known for her dissents, she became a pop culture icon late in life — earning the nickname, Notorious RBG.

And with the presidential election just 46 days away, there could be a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until we know the outcome of the race against Democrat Joe Biden.

In a statement issued just over an hour after the announcement of Ginsburg’s death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump’s nominee, who has not been named, “will receive a vote on the floor.”