AMES, IA (KELO) — In response to North Dakota PSC’s concerns, Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has submitted a revised pipeline permit application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission (ND PSC).

In the application, SCS has implemented re-routes of the pipeline, including moving it almost 10 miles north of Bismarck’s city limits.

Their revised plans include the reroute or planned drills to avoid areas such as game management areas or places that may create a geo-hazard risk such as a landslide.

SCS is working with the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office on cultural surveys to assure historic or archeological sites will be not affected by the pipeline. SCS has already completed cultural surveys on about 90% of the pipeline’s route.

SCS has secured approximately 80% of the right-of-way for the route through voluntary easements from local landowners.

Almost 90% of the spaces needed for carbon sequestration sites in North Dakota have been secured.

“We’re truly grateful for the trust and support shown by the landowners of North Dakota, allowing us to make substantial progress in our pipeline route and sequestration site plans,” said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank.

“Addressing the concerns of the ND PSC is a top priority for us, and we’ve worked diligently to revise our application accordingly. Our aim is to work collaboratively, listen to everyone’s input, and align our project with the long-term vision that North Dakota has for its energy and agricultural sectors. We are confident that our efforts will contribute positively to North Dakota’s future, and we’re excited to be part of this journey,” Blank added.