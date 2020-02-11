Sudanese official says al-Bashir to be handed over to ICC

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2019 file photo, Sudan’s autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir sits in a cage during his trial on corruption and money laundering charges, in Khartoum, Sudan. A top Sudanese official said Monday, Feb. 11, 2020, that transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur. Since his ouster in April, al-Bashir has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum over charges corruption and killing protesters. (AP Photo, File)

CAIRO (AP) — A top Sudanese official said Tuesday the country’s transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military last year amid a public uprising, is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict. Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and a government negotiator, said the council agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to hand over those wanted by the International Criminal Court to face justice in The Hague. He didn’t mention al-Bashir by name.

Al-Taishi did not say when they would transfer al-Bashir and others wanted by the ICC, and the transitional administration would need to ratify the ICC’s Rome Statute to allow for the transfer the former president to The Hague.

He spoke in a news conference in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, where the government and rebels hold talks to end the country’s decades-long civil war.

In the Darfur conflict, rebels among the territory’s ethnic Central African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of discrimination and oppression by the Arab-dominated Khartoum government. The government responded with a scorched earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed the Janjaweed. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million driven from their homes.

Along with al-Bashir, the ICC has indicted two other senior figures in his regime — Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, who was interior and defense minister during much of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a senior security chief at the time who last month was named by al-Bashir to run the ruling National Congress Party