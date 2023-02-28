WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The Supreme Court heard arguments today on President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan.

While oral arguments went on, people rallied outside the court.

The oral arguments started just after 10 in the morning as the fate of federal student loan forgiveness hangs in the balance.

Tuesday, Supreme Court justices listened to arguments on two challenges to the president’s plan to forgive a portion of student loans.

“We’re talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans,” Chief Justice John Roberts said.

Roberts questioned whether the president has the authority to approve a plan with such a high cost.

“If you’re going to give up that much amount of money, if you’re going to affect the obligations of that many Americans on a subject, that’s of great controversy, they would think that’s something for Congress to act on,” Roberts said.

The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million were approved to have up to 20,000 dollars in federal student loan forgiveness. Nebraska solicitor general James Campbell argued the plan is unfair.

“Is it fair for someone that paid off their debt to not have the opportunity to have similar relief?” said Campbell.

But…while arguing on behalf of the Biden administration, U.S. solicitor general Elizabeth Prelogar said the program doesn’t need to benefit everyone.

“With any benefits program, there are going to be others outside the context of that particular program who aren’t getting the benefit,” Campbell said.

Despite the conservative majority in the Supreme Court, the president said Monda he still expects a favorable ruling.

“I’m confident the legal authority to carry out that plan is there,” Biden said.

A decision for these two cases will be expected by late June.