Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid

This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are moving tentatively higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 is up slightly in the first few minutes of trading. If the gain holds, it would be the first back-to-back increase for the index since the market’s sell-off began last month. The Dow rose 1%, a day after surging 11.4%.

Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the number of new coronavirus cases peaks.

