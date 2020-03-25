Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are moving tentatively higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 is up slightly in the first few minutes of trading. If the gain holds, it would be the first back-to-back increase for the index since the market’s sell-off began last month. The Dow rose 1%, a day after surging 11.4%.
Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the number of new coronavirus cases peaks.
