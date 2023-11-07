(The Hill) — Steve Martin is mocking the banning of one of his books in a Florida county public school system, saying it’ll help boost sales.

“So proud to have my book ‘Shopgirl’ banned in Collier County, Florida!” the “Only Murders in the Building” comedian wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!” added Martin, 78.

Martin’s 2000 novella — which was later turned into a movie of the same name — was among more than 300 titles banned in libraries in the Florida county’s public schools, according to a list published this week by PEN America, a free expression organization.

The move comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation last year requiring school libraries in the Sunshine State to seek community input on the materials they make available to students.

Citing a list obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project, PEN America said some of the other books banned by Collier County public schools include “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller, Daniel Keyes’s “Flowers for Algernon,” 16 titles by Stephen King , seven by Anne Rice and “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy.

Several bestselling and prominent authors have spoken out against book bans in Florida and across the country, including Judy Blume, James Patterson and poet Amanda Gorman.