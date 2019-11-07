Starbucks announces holiday cups

Red Cup Season is officially here.

Starting Thursday, Starbucks holiday cups and beverages have returned.

The coffee chain’s classic holiday beverages like the Peppermint Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte are all back.

And, new this year, the company has unveiled four new seasonal cup designs.

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup.

Those who bring back the reusable cups after 2 p.m. Thursday through January 7th will get 50 cents off their holiday beverage.

