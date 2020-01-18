St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt

1  of  88
Closings & Delays
Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Beresford Zion United Methodist Church Bethany Lutheran Church - Hurley Bethany Mennonite Church Britton Lutheran Parish Centerville United Church of Christ Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Community Church - Sioux Falls Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Hartford City of Huron Clear Lake United Methodist Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith United Lutheran Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Chuch First Presbyterian Church First Presbyterian Church, Brookings First Reformed Church First Reformed Church First United Methodist Church First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Florence Lutheran Parish Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Madison United Methodist Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches New Oak Christian Church Parker United Methodist Pioneer Lutheran Church Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Rock Rapids United Methodist Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling United Parish of Elkton West Nidaros Lutheran Church West Prairie Lutheran Church - Lennox Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt

by: JIM SALTER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of St. Louis-area families were freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort that is increasingly popular among churches and other organizations trying to help the needy — eliminating medical debt.

Money raised at more than a dozen United Church of Christ congregations and a donation from the St. Louis-based Deaconess Foundation wiped away nearly $13 million in medical debt for 11,108 families in St. Louis city and county. United Church of Christ officials and civic leaders announced details Saturday. The church was also sending letters this weekend to those whose debt was wiped out.

Rebecca Turner, a pastor in Maplewood, Missouri, said that for many families, medical debt is “often so enormous that there is no way to repay it. Very often they lose their homes, their vehicles, their wages are garnished, and once that happens, it’s nearly impossible to get out of poverty.

“It’s our prayer that for many of the families who receive this forgiveness of debt, it will be a fresh start,” Turner said. “We pray it gives them hope.”

It is believed that more than 43 million Americans owe $75 billion in past-due medical debt. Hospitals and other health care organizations often write off bills deemed uncollectible, but they also sell the debt to collection agencies at a huge discount, often about 1 cent on the dollar. The collection agencies then make money by seeking payment from debtors who are often poor and lack adequate health insurance.

The St. Louis-area congregations worked with RIP Medical Debt, a New York state-based nonprofit that buys medical debt and works with churches and charitable groups to pay it off.

Thirteen United Church of Christ congregations raised $65,000 and the Deaconess Foundation, a UCC ministry that seeks to improve the health of the St. Louis-area needy, contributed $40,000.

“We recognize access to health care is a persistent challenge for the 1 in 5 children living in poverty in the St. Louis region,” said the Rev. Starsky Wilson, CEO of the Deaconess Foundation. “Furthermore, medical debt is a drag on family stability and economic mobility for these families.”

United Church of Christ performed a similar service in October in Chicago, using donations to clear $5.3 million in medical debt for 5,888 South Side families with average medical debt of $907 each.

In December, a Los Angeles church, Christian Assembly, raised $53,000 to pay off $5.3 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California.

The Christian television network TCT, based in Marion, Illinois, wiped out about $2.5 million in medical debt from hundreds of families in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

RIP Medical Debt spokesman Daniel Lempert said a $10 donation can buy and eliminate as much as $1,000 in delinquent debt. The organization has eliminated more than $1 billion in debt for more than 1 million beneficiaries, he said. Individual family debt forgiveness has ranged from $100 to more than $250,000, Lempert said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests