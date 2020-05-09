Sports stars seek federal probe in Georgia shooting

(Associated Press) –The Players Coalition and dozens of professional athletes have sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting an immediate federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The letter was signed by sports stars including Tom Brady, Steve Kerr and Players Coalition co-founders Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins.

The Players Coalition was formed in 2017 to raise awareness about police and community relations.

Aubrey, a black man, was shot on Feb. 23 in Georgia. Two white men have been charged in the case.