Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos I recovers after heart surgery

FILE – In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Spain’s former monarch King Juan Carlos waves upon his arrival to the Academia Diplomatica de Chile, in Santiago where he met with President-elect Sebastian Pinera. Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, has been admitted to hospital for a heart operation. The 81-year-old king emeritus will undergo the operation Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 in Madrid’s Quiron clinic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

MADRID (AP) — Doctors at the hospital where Spain’s former monarch Juan Carlos I underwent heart surgery say he is making a satisfactory recovery almost 24 hours after the operation.

Lucía Alonso, the managing director of Madrid’s Quironsalud University Hospital, said Sunday the 81-year-old king emeritus is awake and breathing without support.

Alonso says in a statement that Juan Carlos is sitting up in bed and “is in good spirits.”

The triple bypass procedure Saturday was scheduled after the former king had a checkup two months ago. The hospital said the operation was successful and without complications.

Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favor of Felipe, ending a near 39-year reign. He retired from public duties last May.

