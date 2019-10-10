Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
Black Hills Beauty College - RC Britton-Hecla School District Calvary Christian School-RC Career Learning Center-Black Hills Chamberlain School District Colome School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Custer School District Edgemont School District Frederick Haakon Hermosa-Spring Creek-Fairburn Hill City Hoven Kadoka Kimball School District National American Univ.-RC Northwestern Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools Rapid City Christian Todd County School District Wall White River

Spain: Olive farmers protest low prices, US tariff plans

National & World News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Olive farmers protest in Madrid, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Thousands of farmers rallied in Spain’s capital to protest against low prices and demand government protection against US plans to levy taxes on EU agricultural produce. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Several thousand olive farmers have marched through Spain’s capital to protest plunging prices and to demand protection from tariffs the United States plans to levy on European Union on agriculture products.

Many of the protesters waved olive branches as they marched to Agriculture Ministry headquarters in Madrid on Thursday chanting for fairer prices.

They claim distributors have driven down what they pay for olive oil so it can be sold at cheaper retail prices.

The farmers also want Spanish government measures to offset a 25% tax on EU agricultural imports the U.S. is preparing to impose.

One banner at the march read “USA Abuses” and featured a cartoon of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Organizers said the protesters represented some 250,000 families that make a living from olive farming in Spain.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss