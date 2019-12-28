Breaking News
I-90 EB closed from Rapid City to Mitchell. I-90 WB closed from Mitchell to Wall.
1  of  36
Closings & Delays
Alcester United Church of Christ Britton Lutheran Parish City of Gregory City of Milbank City of Mitchell City of Winner Clear Lake United Methodist Estelline UCC Faith United Methodist Church - Aberdeen First English Lutheran Church Flandreau Public School Activities Garretson Parks Board Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Ref. Church-Christian Ref. Church-Corsica Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Huron First United Methodist Church Interstate 90 Our Savior Lutheran Church - Corsica Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aberdeen Pioneer Lutheran Church Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ - Aberdeen Pollock Lutheran Church Razorback Drywall Rosebud DaVita Dialysis Center Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD Salem-Zion Mennonite Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church of Clark St. Anthony Church - Browns Valley St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon St. Paul Lutheran Church Triparish Combined Congregations of Our Savior's, Veblen; First Lutheran, C W. Keeble Health Center Wakonda United Methodist Church Zion American Lutheran Church

Spain denies Bolivia charge it tried to extract ex-officials

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain denied Saturday that a diplomatic visit to the Mexican ambassador’s residence in Bolivia had the intent of extracting members of the ousted leftist government sheltered inside.

Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the visit was a “courtesy visit” by its diplomat charged with representing Spain’s business interests and “firmly denies that its goal was to facilitate the exit of persons who are found seeking asylum inside those premises.”

Spain was embroiled in the diplomatic feud between Bolivia’s conservative interim government and Mexico on Friday when a confrontation occurred outside the Mexican ambassador’s residence in La Paz.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric complained that Spanish diplomats were accompanied by masked and armed men on a visit to the residence. Locals protested that it could be an attempt to free nine former officials sheltered inside.

Bolivia’s interim government has been at odds with Mexico for giving asylum to ousted leader Evo Morales when he resigned the presidency on Nov. 10. He did so after losing the support of the military and police following weeks of protests over an election that, according to an international audit, was marred by fraud.

Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Saturday that caretaker Foreign Minister Margarita Robles will appear before the Spanish Parliament to explain the findings of an investigation into the incident once it is concluded.

Since his ouster, Morales has left Mexico and is now based in Argentina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests