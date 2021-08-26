South Dakota Senator John Thune’s office working to get people out of Afghanistan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senator John Thune says civilians should have been evacuated before U.S. military troops began leaving Afghanistan.

Thune says now the goal has to be securing the airport in order for people to leave the country.

Thune says his office has a long list from South Dakota military personnel of people who worked within Afghanistan, such as translators, who are seeking help to get them out.

Thune says his office has assisted a couple of people who are now in Texas. But other recent efforts have not been successful.

“We have a couple of family members of a couple of South Dakotans that we’ve been working with to try to get out. And they’ve gone there to the airport the last two days with what they thought was sufficient paperwork to get out and got turned down,” S.D. Rep. Sen. John Thune said.

Thune says the U.S. has an obligation to offer asylum to citizens threatened by the Taliban regime.

He expects Senate hearings to take place on Capitol Hill over how the Afghan military withdrawal was handled.