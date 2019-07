When it’s brutally hot — anywhere with AC is the place to be.

But what about those times when you can’t enjoy air conditioning’s cool breeze?

How about getting your AC to go? Take a look at Sony’s wearable air conditioning.

It’s hidden in a built-in pocket on a specially designed t-shirt

Along with cooling you down, apparently it can also be used to warm you up in cold weather.

Sony says it will start shipping next March — but just in Japan for now.