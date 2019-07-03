Solar eclipse in Chile

Cheers rang out Tuesday as the solar eclipse over Chile reached totality and darkness fell over the area.

Thousands of people gathered in the Chilean Andes to watch the solar eclipse. Observatories around the world also supplied special equipment to capture and investigate the phenomena.

Scientists will be paying particular attention to the solar corona, using state-of-the-art telescopes.

The region had not seen an eclipse since 1592, according to the Chilean Astronomy Society.

The next one is expected in 2165.

