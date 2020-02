SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With some snow in the forecast it’s fitting this weekend’s full moon is dubbed the Snow Moon.

According to NASA, the second full moon of winter is known as the Snow Moon which came from the Farmer’s Almanac, who cite the name some Native American tribes called it.

NASA says the full moon will appear for about three days from Friday evening until Monday morning. However, the moon will be its fullest at 1:33 a.m. CT on Sunday, February 9th.