BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The northwestern corner of North Dakota, from Williston to just west of Minot, is snow-dusted or snow-covered Wednesday morning, as a winter storm blows through eastern Montana and into North Dakota in waves, bringing snow and cold.

Carpio, US 52 North, October 25, 2023 (NDDOT)

US 2 in Williston looking west Wednesday morning, October 25, 2023 (NDDOT)

A travel alert is out for the area in and around the northwest corner of the state with Williston in the middle, while wet, slushy roads are being reported in a larger region of the northwest extending from the western border toward Minot.

The snow is expected to move across northwestern and north-central North Dakota throughout Wednesday, said Nathan Heinert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

North Dakota Department of Transportation highway cameras show snow falling in the Williston area with some accumulations.

Williston, October 25, 2023 (KX weather cam)

Tioga public schools are closed today.

The area of Williston, Watford City and Minot, in North Dakota’s oil field, could receive the heaviest snowfall, potentially 8 inches to a foot, Heinert said. Bismarck could see 4 to 6 inches of snow late Thursday after rain Wednesday, he said.

The Department of Transportation highway map shows snow and ice-covered roads slowly creeping east from the western portions of the state.