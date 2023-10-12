WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in a surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

At least 260 people at an open-air Tribe of Nova music festival were killed by Hamas militants Saturday, Israel’s rescue service Zaka said.

On Monday afternoon, officials said the U.S. death toll in the war has gone up to 11. Meanwhile, the U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel.

Lawmakers representing Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota reacted after the turmoil over the weekend.

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa

The US must stand w our ally Israel as they are senselessly attacked by Hamas terrorists Israel has rightly called “a state of war” Sen. Grassley on Twitter on Saturday

Barbara & I are praying for the families of the innocent civilians who were murdered by Hamas We also pray for peace & strength for Israel Sen. Grassley on Twitter on Sunday

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

I #StandWithIsrael and all my Israeli friends in the face of this horriic attack. It is the latest example of Iran’s proxies stoking chaos in the region. Israel has every right to defend itself. Sen. Ernst on Facebook on Saturday

Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

I strongly condemn the heinous and unprovoked attacks against the people of Israel by despicable Hamas terrorists.

I’m praying for the families who lost loved ones and peace in the region.

The United States will support our close ally, Israel, as they defend their homeland. Rep. Feenstra on Facebook on Saturday

Hamas has brutally murdered 11 Americans and hundreds of innocent Israeli citizens.

The United States will support our closest friend and ally in the Middle East — Israel — with the resources they need to defend their sovereignty.

My prayers remain with Israel. Rep. Feenstra on Facebook on Monday

Rep. Zach Nun of Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

After the unprovoked attacks on Israel this weekend, I’m working with @repdondavis to lead a bipartisan resolution that holds Hamas accountable and supports additional assistance to Israel. We must be unwavering in our support of our strongest ally. Rep. Nunn on Facebook on Monday

Our ally is under attack by Hamas terrorists. The United States must stand with the people of Israel in the face of this attack and not waver in our strong support of Israel’s right to defend themselves. Rep. Nunn on Twitter on Saturday

Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

The scenes out of Israel this morning are horrifying — Israel is under siege and innocent civilians are being brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists.

The U.S. stands with our closest ally in the Middle East amid these barbaric attacks. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. Rep. Hinson on Facebook on Saturday

When I visited Israel, I spoke with families who lived near the Gaza Strip and saw the importance of supporting the Iron Dome – their missile defense system. I have proudly supported funding to replenish the Iron Dome and save Israeli lives.

In the coming days Congress must unite and show Israel we have their back. Please join me in praying for Israel. Rep. Hinson on Facebook on Sunday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel following the horrific terrorist attack by Iran-backed Hamas. Israel has every right to defend its people and country and they have our unwavering support.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds on Twitter on Saturday

Iowans mourn for the families of those killed by Hamas in Israel. Hamas’ brutality knows no bounds, with reports of Holocaust survivors, women, and children taken by Hamas militants from their homes as hostages or brutally murdered,. Today and every day, Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel and their right to defend themselves.” Reynolds in a statement on Monday

Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska

America stands with the people of Israel as they face this barbaric attack from Iran-backed Hamas terrorists on a Jewish holiday. Israel has every right to defend itself from this attack on its sovereignty. Susanne & I pray for the innocent lives taken & those in harm’s way.

Rep. Ricketts on Twitter on Saturday

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska

An attack on innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists is an act of war. Israel has the right to defend itself against this despicable aggression, and the United States will stand with our ally Israel. Rep. Fischer on Twitter on Saturday

Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District

America stands with Israel. Rep. Flood on Twitter on Saturday

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

l and my fellow Americans are outraged at the Hamas terrorists and the murders they’re perpetrating in numerous locations in Israel today. We condemn these terrorist attacks. I urge the President to give full 100% support to Israel. I stand with our Israeli friends. Rep. Bacon on Facebook on Saturday

We stand with the people of Israel and our hearts are with those grieving this senseless loss. These terrorists will not prevail. Rep. Bacon on Twitter on Sunday

Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District

I stand with Israel and condemn these horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists. America has no greater ally in the Middle East, and we must unite in support of Israel. Rep. Smith on Twitter on Saturday

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

For 75 years, Israel has stood as a refuge for the Jewish People and a beacon of freedom and democracy in a troubled region. She is one of America’s strongest allies. Together we Nebraskans stand with the people of Israel and condemn these terrorist attacks on her sovereignty. Gov. Pillen on Facebook on Saturday

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

I strongly condemn the senseless terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, a known proxy for Iran.

Israel is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, and it’s one of America’s strongest allies. We stand with Israel and support its unequivocal right to defend itself and its people. Rep. Thune on Saturday on Facebook

Kimberley and I continue to pray for the victims of Hamas’ cowardly and heinous attack against Israel, and we’re grateful for those working to restore security. The depraved terrorists and their benefactors must be held to full account. Our support should be unwavering. Rep. Thune on Twitter on Sunday

Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota

Shocked and saddened to see the horrific attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist group Hamas on the Israeli people. The United States condemns this senseless violence and stands ready to assist our ally Israel as they defend their nation. Rep. Rounds on Twitter on Saturday

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota

The Hamas acts of terror in Israel are wholly unconscionable and must be condemned. America stands with our ally Israel as they defend their people and their land. Rep. Johnson on Twitter on Saturday

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Beloved people of Israel: your friends and allies in America stand with you. We support you in defending the homeland given to your people by God. These barbaric actions have shocked the conscience of the world. We share your anger at the viciousness of these attacks and the death, pain, and suffering it has caused, and we support your right to use all measures necessary to prevent future attacks. During my time on the House Armed Services Committee, I saw what regular violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israel looks like. This goes so far beyond that – this was an act of war, an invasion of your sacred home. We are praying for a swift resolution to this war; for safety and peace for the hostages taken by the Hamas terrorists; for comfort to the families who have lost loved ones or whose lives have otherwise been forever changed by this horrific day; for the first responders to act calmly and quickly in their work of healing and repair; for Prime Minister Netanyahu and his armed forces to strike swiftly, truly, and with justice; and for Hamas to be driven from the face of the Earth as a just consequence for their atrocities. In the coming days, all Americans – and the whole world – must stand firm in our resolve to support the Israeli people. As Prime Minister Netanyahu said, ‘This war will take time. She will be hard. Challenging days are ahead. But… with the help of God… we will win.’ Godspeed to you, my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu, and to your people. You will win, and you have our support every step of the way. Gov. Noem in a statment on Saturday

The Associated Press contributed to this story.