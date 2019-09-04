Sioux Falls man prepping for hurricane in Georgia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man stationed with the Army in Georgia is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. Robert Brown is located in the path of the hurricane at Fort Stewart near Hinesville.

As Hurricane Dorian leaves devastation in its wake, communities ahead of the storm are getting ready for it to hit. Robert Brown from Sioux Falls is stationed at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

“This whole week we’ve been preparing for it. Putting cardboard in all of our vehicle windows,” Brown said.

Brown says he’s been getting calls from family in Sioux Falls all week. He understands why they’re worried after seeing what happened in the Bahamas.

“That’s crazy. This morning I just heard like 30% of the country is under water. That’s insane,” Brown said.

Other reports say even more of the island is water-logged.

Brown says he’s on standby for evacuation in Georgia at the moment. Parts of nearby Liberty County are under mandatory evacuation. He says those still here are staying inside today.

“We’re supposed to be indoors and we’re not allowed to go anywhere because that’s when it’s supposedly going to come,” Brown said.

Hopefully it will miss the area. Brown says that’s happened before.

“There was a hurricane warning last year but it didn’t ever come. That’s why this year I wasn’t too worried about it but they’re really worked up about it this year,” Brown said.

Brown says stores in nearby Hinesville closed Wednesday at noon. City facilities are closed today as well and all public safety personnel will be focusing on hurricane response.