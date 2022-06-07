SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man pleaded guilty in federal court for involvement in the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, entered a plea agreement of guilty on May 23 to the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building. As part of the plea agreement, the other three charges against Rader have been dropped.

Rader was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an Omaha, Nebraska, FBI agent said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.

He previously pleaded not guilty in March for his involvement during the events of Jan. 6 where he faced charges of knowingly entering a restricted building and two counts of knowingly entering a restricted building in addition to the charge he pleaded guilty in the agreement.

Rader faces a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment, five years probation, and a maximum fine of $5,000, accoeding to court documents. He also agreed to pay restitution to the Architect of the Capitol in the amount of $500 as part of the plea agreement.