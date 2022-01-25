Sioux City man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is part of the latest group of people charged and arrested for their part in the events of January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

According to federal court documents, Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, was identified by the FBI based on tips from two individuals received over the course of eight months. According to the individuals, Rader posted videos on social media of himself on Capitol grounds and inside the building.

Further investigation revealed video surveillance of an individual thought to be Rader wearing a Trump hoodie walking through the Senate Wing Door, standing by the entrance and leaving through the same door. He was inside the building for around three minutes.

Officials stated the ones who provided the tips later confirmed it was Rader in the surveillance footage and from three photographs.

Rader faces charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Rader was arrested last week and is due to make a court appearance in Washington, D.C. through Zoom.