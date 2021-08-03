Sioux City man accused of recording woman using bathroom at travel stop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly recorded a woman using the bathroom at a rest stop.

According to court documents, on Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., Justin Lee Miller, 36, was at 2525 Singing Hills Boulevard, where Love’s Travel Stop is located. Miller entered the women’s restroom and held a cell phone underneath a stall, filming a woman while she was going to the bathroom.

The woman had a reasonable expectation of privacy while using the bathroom and was being filmed without her knowledge or consent.

Miller was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on August 13.