WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A single mother of two had some luck last month, winning $1 million on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner, Diane Babbin of Westmoreland County, won the jackpot on a scratch-off called “Millionaire Maker” that was bought at a SHOP ‘n SAVE in Latrobe.

Babbin told the Pennsylvania Lottery that on Friday, April 28, her son had a fever, so she asked her mother to go to buy a thermometer and a scratch-off.

“Me and my mom always play scratch-offs together,” she explained. “My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, ‘You have to come get me. I can’t drive home.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She’s a senior, and she was in shock!”

That’s when Babbin found out she won $1 million.

Babbin’s mom apologized for scratching the ticket, something mother and daughter usually do together. She had to apologize again for her shock, which caused her to forget about purchasing the thermometer.

Babbin, a certified nursing assistant, said she lives with her parents so she can help them, and they help take care of her children, Lottery officials reported.

“I’m a single mom, so I wouldn’t be able to give my kids the life they have without the help from my parents,” said Babbin. “My daughter is going to college in the fall, and my son is in high school. He’s very active, including being part of the tennis team, bowling team, and in the choir.”

While Babbin and her family have”talked a lot about what” they’ll do with the prize, she noted that, “for now, it just means less worries.”

“Maybe we’ll buy a home.”