Sheriff: Historic North Dakota bridge collapses under overweight semi

A historic bridge in North Dakota collapsed Monday after an overweight semi tried to cross it, causing it to buckle and fall into the river.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says the 3rd Avenue bridge over the Goose River, just southwest of Northwood, was destroyed. The 113-year-old bridge was on the National Registrar of Historic Places, and will cost up to $1 million to replace.

The driver of the semi was unharmed, as the cab had crossed the bridge before it buckled. He was cited $11,400 for his truck being overweight on the weight-restricted bridge.

The sheriff’s office says 3rd Avenue is closed in the area where the bridge collapsed.