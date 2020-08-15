Severe storms in Minnesota

BROWNTON, MN (WCCO) — People in Minnesota are starting their weekend by cleaning up from severe storms.

Strong winds, heavy rain and tornado warnings accompanied the storms making their way across the state on Friday.

Jocelynn Buckentin shot video of a tornado near Brownton, west of the Twin Cities. She had taken an online storm-spotting class just a few months earlier.

“I never thought I’d be a person that would have to report it just a few months after taking that training. I’m really thankful that I took that training, though,” Buckentin said.

Strong winds knocked down trees and caused power outages in Robbinsdale, MN