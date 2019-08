A world record setting grapefruit weighs more than most newborns.

Earlier this year, Mary Beth and Doug Meyer grew a seven-pound, 14-ounce grapefruit in Louisiana.

It’s more than 28 inches around.

The Guinness Book of World Records says the pumpkin shaped fruit broke two records.

This is now the heaviest and largest grapefruit by circumference.

The Meyer family was presented with the official Guinness certificate on Tuesday.