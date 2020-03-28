Senator John Thune tests negative for COVID-19

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks at a ceremony to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of enslaved African people in America, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as announced by the Senator’s Office.

Sen. Thune began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week. Those symptoms, coupled with the fact that one of his Senate colleagues had recently tested positive for COVID-19, led his doctor to request that he be tested for the coronavirus on Friday.

His results came back Saturday, and he tested negative.

While Thune has been advised that self-isolation is no longer necessary, he will continue to follow the CDC’s general coronavirus guidelines, and he encourages all Americans to do the same.