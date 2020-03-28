Breaking News
Senator John Thune tests negative for COVID-19
Closings & Delays
Trinity Baptist Church

Senator John Thune tests negative for COVID-19

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks at a ceremony to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first recorded arrival of enslaved African people in America, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sen. John Thune (R-SD) has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as announced by the Senator’s Office.

Sen. Thune began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week. Those symptoms, coupled with the fact that one of his Senate colleagues had recently tested positive for COVID-19, led his doctor to request that he be tested for the coronavirus on Friday.

His results came back Saturday, and he tested negative.

While Thune has been advised that self-isolation is no longer necessary, he will continue to follow the CDC’s general coronavirus guidelines, and he encourages all Americans to do the same.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss