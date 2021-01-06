Sen. Thune shares what he saw during violence on Capitol Hill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A curfew is now in effect in Washington, D.C. after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota was on the Senate floor as the mob broke into the U.S. Capitol. The breach forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Along with other lawmakers, Thune was moved to a safe location.

Thune says his security detail got him off the Senate floor and to safety. He was taken to an off-site location along with Senators McConnell, Schumer and Durbin and House leadership. He says that group spent the time on the phone working to make sure there was sufficient protection and security so that they could return to Capitol Hill.

His staff was able to remain in his office. Thune says the door to that area is very sturdy, so while people pounded on it, the locked door kept the mob out.

He says it’s unfortunate that this is a chapter the country has to endure but if nothing else, “It’s a message that we need to end this. We’ve got to unify as a nation. This election is over with. The transition needs to be underway and people need to move on.”

He says Congress isn’t going to let the events of the day stop them from their work. They plan to reconvene Wednesday evening to continue the process to affirm the Electoral College results.