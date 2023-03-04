BURBANK, CA (Associated Press) — Tom Sizemore, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, has died at age 61.

His manager Charles Lago said Sizemore died at a hospital in Burbank, California on Friday. He had suffered a brain aneurysm early Feb. 18 at his Los Angeles home.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed appearances in “Natural Born Killers” and Michael Mann’s cult-classic crime thriller “Heat.” But serious substance dependency, abuse allegations and multiple run-ins with the law devastated his career, left him homeless and in debt for millions of dollars and sent him to jail.