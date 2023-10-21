NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans Saints fan is taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book and shooting her shot at a date with an NFL player.

Ashley Hollier attended Thursday night’s game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome between the Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At the game, she thought she’d take her chance and get a message to tight end Jimmy Graham.

Sitting in the first row of section 139, Hollier, wearing a #80 Graham jersey held up a clever handmade sign reading, “Not Taylor Swift but can I date a tight end? #GimmeJimmy.”

Hollier told WGNO’s Kenny Lopez that she decided to make the sign because, “I feel like a sports quote appropriately sums it up. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

She thought it would be fun to play off of the whole Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance, since Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

No word yet on whether or not Jimmy Graham saw the sign at the game or the picture of Hollier holding the sign.

Although the Saints didn’t win the game, Hollier is still hoping she can win Jimmy’s heart and at least get a date!